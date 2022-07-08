Arunachal Rural Polls: BJP Bags 102 Of 130 Seats Unopposed

The BJP has bagged 102 seats out of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in the Arunachal Pradesh bypolls which are scheduled to be held next week.

Nyali Ete, Secretary to the Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission said that the byepolls to 130 Gram Panchayat seats and a Zila Parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12.

Out of 130 seats, the BJP has bagged 102 unopposed while 14 other seats were bagged by Congress, National People's Party (NPP), and Independent candidates, Nyali Ete said.

"Now by-election to 14 Gram Panchayat seats and one Zila Parishad constituency will be held on July 12," he added.

BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

In Kurung Kumey, the BJP won five seats unopposed, while its ally NPP won one seat.

The Congress managed to secure the Gangte-I gram panchayat seat in Kra Daadi uncontested, while all the other four seats were won by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked all the supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 BJP candidates unopposed in bye-elections.

"Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu tweeted.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the people of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister, who is working tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations.

"People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of Pema Khandu ji who is working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM Narendra Modi Ji to develop North-East," Rijiju said in a tweet.