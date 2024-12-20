2 Held In Guwahati For Smuggling Dogs For Meat

Two individuals allegedly involved in smuggling dogs for meat were apprehended by locals in Guwahati’s Lokhra on Friday and handed over to the police. The duo was confronted after locals witnessed their erratic behaviour in capturing street dogs, according to an FIR.

Advertisment

Identified as Rupam Sarkar and Dipu Das, the duo confessed to smuggling dogs stating they were transferring the dogs to Pillangkata to sell them for Rs 800. Rohan Kalita, who runs Pet Love Foundation, an NGO working for animal welfare, filed a complaint with Paltan Bazar police after receiving information about the incident.

Sarkar, when asked about his deeds, said, “There are people in Pillangkata who purchase these dogs. As Christmas approaches, the demand is more. I have sold three to four dogs so far.” “I don’t know their names, but I have their number,” he added when questioned about the people behind this.

Meanwhile, the other accused, Dipu Das, said that Rupam was his acquaintance, but he was unaware of his involvement in the dog trade.

Following the complaint, a police team reached the scene and picked up both youths. The locals have said that when they first asked Sarkar, he denied the charges, simply saying that he liked dogs and picked them up from the streets to shelter them.

Also Read: Bacchu Kadu Tenders Unconditional Apology Over Dog Meat Remark