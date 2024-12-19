CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheet In Assam Ponzi Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Chabin Barman, Deepali Talukdar Barman, and Mukesh Aggarwal in connection with the Assam Ponzi scam case. The chargesheet, submitted to the Special CBI Court in Guwahati, was filed within 90 days of their arrest. All three accused are currently in judicial custody. Additional evidence against Monalisha Das, an individual already charge-sheeted in the case, was also included in the supplementary filing.

The CBI registered the case on October 14, 2024, at the request of the Assam Government, taking over the investigation initially conducted by Paltan Bazar Police Station, Assam. The case, originally filed on August 21, 2024, involved allegations against DB Stock Consultancy, a firm owned by Deepankar Barman, along with his associate Monalisha Das and several employees.

It was alleged that the accused individuals lured clients into investing large sums of money with promises of guaranteed high returns, issuing Rs 100 stamp papers as proof. Over time, payments became irregular, and many clients, including the complainant who reportedly invested Rs 1 crore, found their funds withheld. Thousands of clients allegedly invested crores into the scheme, only for the accused to abscond with the money.

CBI investigations revealed that DB Stock Consultancy, under Deepankar Barman’s proprietorship, had been collecting public deposits through five unregulated deposit schemes, promising fixed, high returns. The total deposits amounted to more than Rs 400 crore.

According to the chargesheet, Chabin Barman allegedly promoted the unregulated deposit scheme at an event in Guwahati, soliciting investments in collaboration with his son, Deepankar Barman. Chabin is accused of benefiting financially from the scheme and receiving proceeds through various accounts.

Deepali Talukdar Barman was part of the alleged conspiracy and promoted and operated the scheme alongside her family, using the proceeds for investments in real estate and other personal ventures.

Mukesh Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant, is accused of helping conceal illicit proceeds by fabricating fake invoices, manipulating financial records, and falsifying tax returns for Deepankar Barman.

Further investigation revealed that Monalisha Das conspired with the accused to defraud thousands of depositors by collecting funds under pretences and subsequently defaulting on payments.

The CBI has indicated that investigations into other individuals, including the main accused, Deepankar Barman, are ongoing.