2 ULFA-I Cadres Nabbed In Arunachal

Security forces have apprehended two cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

According to reports, the two cadres were nabbed from near the India-Myanmar border in the district.

The duo has been identified as Surjit Gogoi and Shyamol Baruah.

Both the cadres of the banned outfit reportedly tried to sneak into India from Myanmar but were nabbed by security forces.

Reportedly, both of them were sent to India from the Myanmar-based camp of the outfit.

The apprehended ULFA-I cadres have been over to local police for further interrogation.

Last week, as many as four youths including a minor were apprehended by troopers of Assam Rifles and Assam police while attempting to join the banned outfit in Charaideo district.

Police also nabbed three ULFA-I linkmen during the operation. They were identified as Nor Thapa (48), Ganesh Chetry (22) of Hau-Fao village and Jaan Borgohain (35) of Rahan gohain village.

The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.

