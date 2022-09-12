200 Cr Scam Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Issued Fresh Summons By Delhi Police

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been issued fresh summons by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The agency has asked Jacqueline to appear before them at the EOW office at Mandir Marg on September 14 and join the probe.

Delhi Police has postponed the questioning scheduled on Monday as the actress cited prior commitments and asked for a date after 15 days. However, Delhi Police didn't give her much time and asked her to join the investigation on Wednesday.

This is the third such summons being issued to Jacqueline by the police to join the investigation.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had named Jacqueline in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him.

Following an FIR by the Delhi police, the ED registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam. The probe agency had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail. He allegedly extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, by posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.