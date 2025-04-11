26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Handed Over to NIA for 18-Day Custody

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana has been remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days, during which he will be interrogated about the conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks. Rana, who was extradited from the United States on Thursday, was brought to the NIA headquarters late at night before being produced before a Special NIA Court.

The anti-terror agency had sought 20 days of custody, but after deliberation, the court granted 18 days. The NIA argued that Rana’s custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full extent of the plot, citing evidence such as emails he exchanged with other conspirators. Investigators will also probe his role in aiding the execution of the attacks that claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 people.

According to the NIA, David Coleman Headley, one of the key planners of the 26/11 attacks, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before visiting India. Headley had also informed him about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot. The agency has stated that Rana conspired with operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), both of which are designated as terrorist organizations under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Rana’s extradition comes after years of legal proceedings in the United States, where he had been held in judicial custody under the India-US Extradition Treaty. His return was finalized after he exhausted all legal avenues to prevent the move.

Meanwhile, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority counsel representing Rana in court stated that the judge has issued special instructions to ensure a comprehensive medical test before and after his NIA custody. The counsel also mentioned that Rana has requested that lawyers representing him not face public outrage for fulfilling their legal duties.

The NIA said that Rana’s extradition marks a significant breakthrough in its efforts to bring the conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks to justice. The agency will now focus on interrogating him to unravel the deeper layers of the terror conspiracy.

