26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana to Arrive in India Today, To Be Lodged in Tihar Jail

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is scheduled to arrive in India this afternoon following his extradition from the United States. Sources indicate that Rana is being brought on a special flight after all legal obstacles to his extradition were cleared by US authorities.

The flight carrying Rana, accompanied by a team of intelligence and investigative officials, departed around 7:10 PM IST on Wednesday and is expected to land in Delhi later today. Upon arrival, he will be formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and lodged in Tihar Jail, where a high-security ward has been prepared for his detention. Security measures around the central prison have been intensified in view of his extradition.

As per reports, Rana will be transported from Palam Technical Airport to the NIA headquarters in a bulletproof vehicle, with an additional Marksman vehicle on standby. Delhi Police Special Cell commandos have also been deployed to ensure a secure transfer. The Marksman vehicle, known for its high resistance to attacks, is typically used for the transportation of high-profile criminals and terror suspects.

Following his extradition, Rana will stand trial before a special NIA court in Delhi. Unlike initial expectations, he will not be sent to Mumbai, and proceedings are expected to take place at the Patiala House Court under the jurisdiction of an NIA judge.