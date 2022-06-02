3 Dead, 9 Injured As Steel Bridge Collapses In Tripura

At least three persons were killed and nine others were injured in North Tripura district on Wednesday after a steel bridge collapsed when a timer-laden truck was passing through the structure.

According to reports, the driver of the truck and two labourers were killed on the spot while the four of the injured were admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital.

Additionally, four more were undergoing treatment in a local health facility.

Another injured person had a minor injury and was given first-aid.

Additional SP Jermia Darlong informed that the bridge was old and could not bear load of the vehicle.

The truck was going from Kanchanpur to Laljuri.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional magistrate Subhash Acharjee and Kanchanpur police station officer-in-charge Krishnadhan Das rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

