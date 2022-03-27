3-Year-Old Hacked To Death By Father In Tripura

In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by her own father in Tripura’s Udaipur sub-division early on Sunday morning.

As per reports, the incident took place at a brick kilm. The father, identified as Shiv Kumar, repeatedly hacked his daughter with spade, resulting in her death.

He later tried to set the body of the girl to cover up his crime, however, his co-workers prevented him.

Kumar had took his the baby out of their room when his wife was working in the morning shift.

Upon receiving information about the crime, a team of police headed by superintendent of police Sudip Paul reached the spot and arrested the accused.

It is being said that the accused father committed the gruesome crime while in a inebriated state.

