Elon Musk Hints At Creating New Social Media Platform

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk hinted on creating a new social media platform, he informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Musk was replying to a Twitter user who asked if he would consider building a new social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimal.

In response, he said that he is giving a “serious thought” to it.

Musk, who is a prolific Twitter user, has been critical of the social media giant and its policies of late. He alleged that the company is undermining democracy by not adhering to free speech principles.

Notably, this comes after Musk put out a Twitter poll asking users if they thought Twitter abides by the principle of free speech. 70 per cent voted “no” for it.

"The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," he said

It may be mentioned that if Musk goes ahead with new social media platform plan, he would joining a massive portfolio of tech companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and which hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube.

So far, none of these companies including Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble are able to match the reach and popularity of the mainstream platforms.

Also Read: Mizoram Woman Held With Over Rs 11 Lakh Fake Indian Currency