7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Claims 32 Lives In Tibet; Tremors Felt In India

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck Tibet near the Nepalese border early this morning, triggering tremors that were felt across several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal.

The quake, recorded at 6:35 AM by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), caused significant damage near the epicenter and left at least 32 people dead.

The most severely affected areas include Longsuo, Quluo, and Cuoguo townships, where multiple buildings collapsed, and widespread panic ensued. Dingri County and its surrounding regions experienced intense shaking. Local authorities reported that rescue operations are underway, with teams from transportation, water resources, and civil affairs sectors mobilized to assist in evacuations and aid distribution.

Moreover, two aftershocks followed the initial quake. A second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck at 7:02 AM at a depth of 10 km, while a third, measuring 4.9, was recorded at 7:07 AM at a depth of 30 km.

In Bihar, the tremors caused residents to rush out of their homes and apartments in panic, though no damage to property has been reported so far.

Notably, Tibet and its neighboring areas, including Nepal, lie in a geologically active zone where the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates forms the Himalayan range, making the region prone to frequent seismic activity.