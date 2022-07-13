45 Guns Seized From Indian Couple at Delhi's IGI Airport

An Indian couple carrying 45 pistols was apprehended by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday.

An investigation to determine if the guns are real or not is currently underway.

According to the counter-terrorism unit National Security Guard (NSG), the guns look 'completely real'.

The two arrestees have been identified as Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur.

On July 10, the couple had returned to India from Vietnam. Jagjit was caught with tht e pistols in two trolley bags, given to him by his brother Manjit Singh.

Reportedly, Manjit Singh gave the bags to Jagjit Singh in Vietnam after landing in the country from Paris, France.

It is learned that the total cost of the guns is believed to be around ₹ 22,50,000.

Notably, both the accused have also admitted that they had previously brought 25 pistols to India from Turkey.

Further investigation is underway.