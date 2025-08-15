46 Dead, Dozens Missing After Cloudburst in J&K; Rescue Ops On

At least 46 people, including two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), lost their lives after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in Chashoti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon. Officials fear the death toll could rise as several people remain missing.

Advertisment

Rescue teams have so far pulled 167 people from the debris, with 38 of them in critical condition. The Army has joined the ongoing relief efforts, evacuating residents and rushing medical aid to the affected area. The White Knight Corps said troops were swiftly mobilised to safeguard lives, assist survivors, and continue the search for the missing.

Chashoti, the last motorable village on the route to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi and the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, has seen the annual pilgrimage suspended following the disaster.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma confirmed the incident and said rescue operations were in full swing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, assuring that every possible assistance is being provided. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway,” he posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, adding that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the site. “We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation,” he wrote.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the police, Army, and disaster response agencies to intensify operations and ensure all possible help reaches the affected families.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow and announced the cancellation of cultural programmes planned for Independence Day celebrations, as well as his “At Home” tea party. “The formal events will continue as planned, but the celebrations have been scaled down in light of the tragedy,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also offered condolences and urged the government to deploy additional NDRF and armed forces for relief and rehabilitation. He called on Congress workers to assist those in need.

NDRF, SDRF, Army, and local administration teams remain on the ground, working through difficult terrain to reach affected areas. Relief materials, medical teams, and rescue equipment have been rushed in as the search for missing persons continues.

Also Read: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Kills At Least Four People, Several Missing