50,000 Indian Workers to Move to Japan Under New HR Pact

India and Japan on Friday announced a significant Human Resource Exchange initiative, aiming to facilitate the movement of 500,000 people between the two countries over the next five years. As part of the agreement, 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers will be given opportunities to work in Japan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The agreement was unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan for the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, where he held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the program builds on the complementary needs of both economies. Japan faces shortages of skilled personnel in certain sectors, while India has a large pool of workers who can fill those gaps. Misri added that the initiative will also foster collaboration in research, innovation, and commercial ventures.

The plan also aims to strengthen cultural and educational links, including initiatives to promote Japanese language education in India. The MEA described it as a forward-looking investment to enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

Speaking at a joint briefing, PM Modi highlighted that the program will facilitate the exchange of 500,000 individuals over five years across various sectors. He stressed that such exchanges will reinforce the broader special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan.

The human resource agreement complements a series of other pacts covering space, defence, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. These measures reflect a broader approach where the two nations are deepening cooperation not just at the governmental level but also through societal and talent exchanges.

