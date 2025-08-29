PM Modi Begins Two-Day Japan Visit, 15th Annual Summit on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

This is his first standalone trip to Japan in almost seven years, underscoring India’s push to deepen ties under the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Tokyo. The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

During the summit, the two leaders are expected to review the progress of bilateral cooperation and hold extensive discussions on regional and global challenges. The agenda includes trade, investment, technology, and strategic collaboration, with a focus on taking the partnership into its “next phase.”

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, between August 31 and September 1 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Before leaving New Delhi, PM Modi said the talks with Japan will open new avenues of cooperation and help address emerging global issues. He will also meet Japanese business leaders, political figures, and members of the Friends of India community to boost trade, technology, and investment links.

Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.

This is PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan since 2014, but his first summit with PM Ishiba. It highlights the importance India places on its relations with Japan, which span infrastructure, clean energy, technology, and cultural exchanges.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 22.8 billion in 2023–24. Japan is also India’s fifth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment of USD 43.2 billion up to December 2024. Both sides are now looking to expand cooperation in semiconductors, startups, supply chains, clean energy, and skill development.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi’s visit will reinforce the long-standing friendship between the two nations, strengthen economic and strategic ties, and reaffirm their shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

