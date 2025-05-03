6 Dead, Over 30 Injured in Stampede at Goa Temple

At least six people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured in a tragic stampede during the annual temple festival at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, North Goa, early Saturday morning. The incident occurred during the widely attended Lairai Zatra, which draws thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Advertisment

According to a senior police official, the stampede broke out in the early hours while devotees had gathered in large numbers for the religious event. The exact cause of the stampede is yet to be confirmed and will be determined following an official investigation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant rushed to the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa to assess the situation and meet those injured. Expressing grief over the tragedy, Sawant said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgao this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families.” He added that he is personally monitoring the situation to ensure all necessary measures are being taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and extended support to the Goa government. In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.” CM Sawant confirmed that the Prime Minister called him directly to take stock of the situation and offered full support during this difficult time.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that among the deceased were two men and two women who were brought dead to the hospital. He noted that eight of the injured are in critical condition, with two patients transferred to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for advanced care.

Emergency response teams were activated immediately after the incident. “We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service and ensured that five ambulances reached the site promptly, while three more are stationed at the North Goa District Hospital,” Rane said. He added that additional medical staff and ICU facilities with ventilators were arranged to handle the crisis. Nodal officers from both Goa Medical College and Asilo Hospital have been appointed to oversee the medical response.

“All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient’s condition. Regular updates will be provided,” Rane assured.

The Lairai Zatra is one of Goa’s most significant and spiritually revered temple festivals, and the tragedy has cast a shadow over the celebrations. A detailed inquiry has been launched to identify the cause of the stampede and prevent such incidents in the future.

Also Read: Delhi Stampede: Railway Ministry Asks X to Remove Videos