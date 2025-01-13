60% of Terrorists Killed in J&K; Were Pakistani Nationals: Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, addressing a press briefing on Monday, revealed significant developments in national security and border management. He stated that 60% of the terrorists neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) were Pakistani nationals, with an additional 80% of active terrorists in the region also originating from Pakistan.

The Army Chief highlighted the transition underway in J&K, shifting focus from terrorism to tourism, despite persistent threats. “The situation is sensitive but stable,” he remarked, emphasizing the robust efforts of security forces to curb cross-border terrorism.

Resolution in Eastern Ladakh

General Dwivedi announced that the long-standing issues in the Depsang and Demchok regions of Eastern Ladakh have been successfully resolved. He confirmed the resumption of patrolling and grazing in these traditional areas, a development crucial to maintaining peace in the region.

“In October, the situation in Depsang and Demchok was resolved. Patrolling and traditional grazing activities have resumed. I have authorized my co-commanders to address ground-level issues related to patrolling and grazing directly, ensuring swift resolution,” he stated.

He further noted that India’s deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains “balanced and robust,” supported by the integration of niche technology into war-fighting systems to strengthen northern border capabilities.

Collaboration Between Media and Security Forces

Stressing the role of media in national security, General Dwivedi underscored the potential for synergy between mass media and security forces to foster nation-building.

“I firmly believe in the convergence of mass media and security forces for national security and nation-building. Our mission is to ensure full-spectrum preparedness while transforming the Indian Army into a future-ready, Atmanirbhar force that remains a cornerstone of the nation’s security apparatus,” he affirmed.

Manipur: Addressing Ongoing Violence

Touching upon the situation in Manipur, the Army Chief acknowledged the continued cycle of violence but assured that security forces are actively working to restore peace.

“Cyclic incidents of violence in Manipur persist, but security forces are committed to restoring normalcy. Enhanced surveillance and dominance over the Myanmar border are underway, with fencing in progress to curb cross-border issues,” he stated.

A Call for Readiness and Transformation

General Dwivedi concluded by reiterating the Army’s commitment to remaining prepared for any eventuality. “We are well-poised to handle any situation and remain dedicated to ensuring the security of our nation while contributing meaningfully to its development,” he said.

This comprehensive update from the Army Chief underscores the multifaceted efforts of the Indian Army in combating terrorism, managing border challenges, and fostering collaboration for a secure and resilient India.