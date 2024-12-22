60,000 Yaba Tablets, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized in Cachar; 1 Held

Cachar Police, in collaboration with the STF, seized a huge consignment of narcotics during an operation in Assam’s Cachar on Saturday night.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of STF IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Cachar SP Numal Mahatta in Cachar’s Silkuri.

Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a motorbike late at night and recovered approximately 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of suspected heroin.

The arrested individual, identified as Sahil Hussain, a resident of Kabuganj in Cachar, was apprehended while transporting the drugs on a motorbike bearing registration number AS 11AA 9625.

The seized contraband, valued at an estimated Rs 20 crore in the black market, was reportedly being smuggled from a neighbouring state for distribution to other parts of the country.

IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta revealed that the massive consignment was part of a larger trafficking operation aimed at using Cachar as a transit route for drug supply to other states. He also emphasized that investigations are ongoing to uncover the network behind this operation and prevent further trafficking.