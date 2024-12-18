Assam: Mother-Daughter Drown as Car Plunges into Barak River

In a tragic road accident, a vehicle lost control and plunged into the Barak River late Tuesday night, killing a woman and her young daughter in Assam’s Cachar district.

The victims were identified as Helena Begum Borbhuyan and her daughter Jannatara Begum. According to reports, Helena’s husband, Rais Uddin, was driving his Alto vehicle with his wife and daughter to Silchar for a medical consultation yesterday night.

However, after the visit, while returning to his residence in Barakhala Mohanpur, the vehicle suddenly lost control and veered into the river.

After the vehicle plunged into the river, Rais Uddin managed to break the car’s window and escape, saving his own life. However, his wife and daughter were swept away with the vehicle and drowned.

Upon receiving news of the accident, local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, rushed to the scene. A large number of locals and SDRF personnel searched the river through the night.

By Wednesday morning, the SDRF team managed to recover the bodies of the mother and daughter from the Barak River. The injured husband was rushed to a Silchar Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The unfortunate mishap has left the local community in shock and grief.

