63 Assam Athletes To Participate In Khelo India Games

The 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which was postponed multiple times to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally be organized in Haryana from June 4 to June 13.

The nine-day-long sports festival will be held at Panchkula, Chandigarh, Ambala and New Delhi.

According to reports, around 8,500 athletes from across the country will be participating in the event.

Meanwhile, a total of 63 athletes from Assam along with 18 coaches have already departed for Haryana.

Assam sports minister Bimal Bora had felicitated the athletes before their departure.

While addressing an event earlier this month, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this grand event was a much-awaited event for Haryana as due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the programme dates got postponed thrice. “But now finally the countdown for this has started from today”.

“This grand event is being organised with the combined efforts of both the state and the central government. Players from every province of the country will participate in this mega event. Haryana is ready to give a warm welcome to the athletes and the necessary arrangements have been made for the same,” he further said.

The chief minister along with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur also launched the mascot and logo of Khelo India Youth Games during the event.

Also Read: Two Assam Candidates Crack UPSC Exams