66 Dead In Turkey Ski Resort Inferno, 51 Injured

A devastating fire engulfed a hotel in northern Turkey's Bolu province on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 66 people and injuring 51 others, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local authorities.

According to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, the fire broke out at approximately 00:27 GMT in the hotel's restaurant area before rapidly spreading throughout the building. Emergency teams, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical personnel, were swiftly dispatched from neighbouring cities, with helicopters assisting in the rescue efforts, AA reported.

Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Governor Aydin stated that the hotel had approximately 234 guests at the time of the incident, CNN reported, citing Anadolu Agency. He also mentioned that two victims lost their lives after jumping from the building "in panic."

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed that a judicial investigation had been launched under the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. "Six public prosecutors have been assigned, and a five-person expert committee has been formed," AA noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he had been closely monitoring the situation through relevant institutions. "I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded," he wrote in a post on X.

Kartalkaya, where the incident occurred, is one of Turkey's premier winter tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors during the ski season. The resort, situated approximately 295 kilometres east of Istanbul, is particularly popular during school holidays, which run from January to early February, the report noted.

Videos circulating on social media and aired by Turkish television channels showed flames engulfing the top floors of the hotel. Some footage depicted desperate guests attempting to escape the inferno using tied bed sheets.

