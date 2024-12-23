682 Assam Govt Employees Found Benefiting From Orunodoi Face Action

The Assam cabinet has decided to take strong action against government employees benefiting from the Orunodoi scheme, having stumbled upon 682 such officials while finalizing beneficiaries. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the scheme is for the poor and departmental proceedings will be initiated against the violators.

Advertisment

Sarma, while addressing a presser after today’s cabinet meeting, said, “We are finalizing the beneficiaries under the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme between December 15 and 28. We will stop Orunodoi 2.0 and usher in the third instalment of this scheme with more beneficiaries, and extensive measures and slowly we will link it with life insurance as well.”

However, he said, “This scheme is for the poor people. When we cross-checked accounts, we found 682 regularized government employees receiving benefits under Orunodoi. As such, we have decided to open departmental proceedings and take disciplinary action against them.”

“Orunodoi is not for families with members holding government jobs,” Sarma asserted, adding, “This number can be more. We only caught those by cross-checking on the portal.”

The Chief Minister also urged those state government employees still availing benefits under the Orunodoi scheme to voluntarily give it up to save themselves from departmental proceedings. “We have ordered every department to issue show cause notices to these employees and if you want more details on them, we will release it shortly,” he added.

Also Read: Assam To Spend Rs 1,558 Cr Yearly To Remunerate Forest Village Heads