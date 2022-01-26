73rd Republic Day: ITBP Unfurls National Flag At 15,000 Feet In Ladakh

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel unfurled the Tri-colour at 15,000 feet in minus 40 degree Celsius at snow-capped Ladakh borders on Wednesday.

To commemorate the occasion, ITBP shared videos and pictures showing soldiers braving the freezing temperatures to hoist the national flag not only at Ladakh, but also at different altitudes of the Himalayas where the force is posted.

ITBP personnel, also referred to as ‘Himveers’, raised cries of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

Notably, the nation’s military might, unique initiatives and cultural diversity will be on show at the parade at Rajpath in national capital Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries ware present and will lead the celebrations.

