8 Devotees Killed as Car Falls Into 50-Feet-Deep Pit In Tamil Nadu

They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep.
Pic Courtesy - ANI
Pic Courtesy - ANI
Eight devotees were killed and two persons, including a nine-year-old boy injured in Tamil Nadu's Theni district after a car carrying devotees plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit, officials said.

Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep.

"Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district," KV Muralidharan, District Collector, Theni said, adding that two persons have been rescued and rushed to a hospital.

The two rescued include a 9-year-old boy. They were severely injured and were rushed to the nearby government hospital where first aid was provided.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Tamil Nadu
Devotees

