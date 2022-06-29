80 Myanmar Nationals Nabbed In Manipur

At least 80 Myanmar nationals were detained during several raids in Manipur’s Churachanpur district.

The police conducted raids at several locations at Vaal Veng area of the district and apprehended the Myanmar nationals.

In one of the raids, 40 Myanmar nationals were detained from two rented houses.

The other 40 Myanmar nationals were apprehended during a raid at a different location.

Among the detainees are 25 males, 35 females and 20 children.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at the Churachandpur police station.

All the apprehended persons were later booked under relevant provisions of the foreigners’ act.