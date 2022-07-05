9 Dead, 30 Injured In Nepal Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed in a road accident in Nepal’s Bagmati province on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the bus carrying the victims fell about 40 meters from the road at Lubhughat in Khandadevi Rural Municipality-1 of Ramechhap.

"The bus was en route to Kathmandu. 9 people had died on the spot while we rescued 30 and sent them to Dhulikhel Hospital as well as some in Kathmandu," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raj Kumar Thing told ANI.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

At least 40 people were on board when the bus met with the accident at around 10 am (local time).