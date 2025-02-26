Advantage Assam 2.0 Set to Welcome Public for 3 Days Starting Tomorrow

The Advantage Assam 2.0 exhibition is set to open its doors to the public from February 27 to March 1, 2025, offering a unique opportunity to witness Assam’s remarkable achievements and vibrant culture. Spread across three days, the exhibition will feature an extensive array of exhibitions showcasing the state’s leading companies, startups, and cutting-edge innovations.

Visitors will have the chance to explore these exhibits on February 27 and 28, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and on March 1, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The event promises to highlight Assam’s entrepreneurial spirit, technological advancements, and cultural legacy in a dynamic and engaging format.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “The exhibitions at #AdvantageAssam2 are one to look out for. Displaying the best of Assam's achievements, its culture, its entrepreneurial spirit, its tech advancements, and much more, it is an amazing platform. It’s open to the public from 27th Feb. Do visit!” The message was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The summit kicked off with high-level participation from several key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended special sessions on February 25, alongside prominent dignitaries like External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Communications & DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The event also saw the participation of renowned business leaders such as N. Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Prashant Ruia, Anil Agarwal, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty.

Delegations from countries like Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and Japan also took part in the summit, reflecting the global interest in Assam’s burgeoning economy.

The event marked a significant achievement, with the Assam government signing 164 Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) worth an astounding ₹1.89 lakh crore on the first day, showcasing the immense potential for investment and growth in the region. The summit concluded on a high note with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that the state had secured investment commitments totaling ₹4,91,500 crore.

Chief Minister Sarma hailed the summit as a “historic occasion,” emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping Assam’s future economic landscape. This landmark event is expected to serve as a catalyst for development, bolstering Assam’s position as an emerging hub for investment, innovation, and global business collaborations.