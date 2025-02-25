"A for Assam": PM Modi Inaugurates Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, stating that Eastern India and the Northeast are set to usher in a new era of progress. He described the summit as a major initiative to connect Assam’s potential with global investment opportunities.

“History is witness that Eastern India has played a crucial role in India's prosperity. Today, as India moves towards development, the Northeast is once again set to showcase its strength,” the Prime Minister said.

“Our North East is going to show its potential. I see Advantage Assam as a representation of this spirit. I congratulate the Assam government and Himanta ji's entire team for this grand event. I remember that in 2013, I was touring Assam for the election campaign. In a meeting, a sentence came to my mind, and I said that the day is not far while reading the alphabet, say A for Assam,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the event, credited PM Modi’s leadership for Assam’s transformation. “With the blessings of PM Modi, we launched Advantage Assam on February 3-4, 2018. The Prime Minister has just announced a Green Field Fertilizer Plant for us in the Union Budget, with a capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes. After 2014, Assam was reborn. Once considered one of the most disturbed states, Assam has now become the most peaceful state in the country,” he stated.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita were present at the summit, while Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed a session virtually.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses from the exhibition at the summit, showcasing Assam’s investment potential. The event features an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions, and 14 thematic sessions, along with a comprehensive exhibition highlighting the state's economic landscape.

The summit has generated significant interest among investors. Purushottam Punamchand Singhal, Group CEO of TWI Group, praised the event’s organization and investment-friendly environment. “We are installing two major plants: a bamboo-based pulp mill to reduce India’s reliance on imports and an electric hybrid motorcycle manufacturing unit, a world-first innovation by Krishna Global Ventures,” he said.

Dr. Uttam Singhal, MD of TWI Group, called the summit beneficial for both businesses and local communities. “This is not just about Assam, but about India’s growth. PM Modi has transformed the Northeast’s status over the past decade, focusing on improving livelihoods, economic growth, and employment opportunities,” he said.

A day before the summit, PM Modi participated in the grand Jhumoir Binandini programme in Guwahati, calling it an “experience that touched the soul.” In a post on X, he lauded the culture of Assam’s tea tribes and the mega event organized in his honor.

