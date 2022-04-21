Former Meghalaya CM JD Rymbai No More

Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, JD Rymbai, has passed away on Wednesday due to age related ailments. He was 88.

Rymbai entered into the political sphere in 1983 and successfully contested to the Meghalaya legislative assembly on the Congress party ticket from the Jirang constituency.

In the same, year he was made the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly.

He was elected as the speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly in 1993.

Rymbai became Meghalaya Chief Minister on June 15, 2006 and served till March 2007.

Condoling Rymbai’s death, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said, “Pained to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of our state, Shri JD Rymbai. Shri Rymbai was a great statesman, adored by the people he served. His contribution to the development of our state will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”

