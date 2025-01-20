PM Modi Misses Out on Trump’s Inaugural Event, Jaishankar and Ambanis Take India’s Spotlight

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term and capping off one of the most remarkable political comebacks in American history. As tradition dictates, the inauguration will be a grand affair filled with ceremony, as Trump assumes office for the second time, and Vice President-elect JD Vance takes his oath alongside him. However, this year’s event promises to break some traditions, particularly with a notable international presence.

Among those attending are Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, all staunch supporters of Trump. However, India, which has long touted its strategic partnership with the US under Trump’s leadership, will have a more subdued presence.

Rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has enjoyed a personal relationship with Trump and frequently appearing together in public and pushing for closer strategic, economic, and defence ties--India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar at the ceremony.

This move has sparked speculation among diplomatic observers. PM Modi's absence, especially considering the deepening partnership between the two countries in recent years, is being interpreted by some as a diplomatic snub. While Jaishankar’s attendance is a gesture of respect, it undeniably falls short of the stature expected from a country that has been one of America’s key allies in the region.

In addition to political dignitaries, business magnates from India are also making their presence felt. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani, founder of the Reliance Foundation, met Trump privately in Washington, DC, ahead of the inauguration. The Ambanis, known for their close business and political ties with global leaders, will be attending the ceremony today.

However, one glaring omission from the event will be billionaire Gautam Adani, who had previously pledged a significant $10 billion investment in US energy security and infrastructure after Trump’s historic electoral win last year. Adani’s exclusion is particularly noteworthy, given his ongoing legal troubles in the US.

Adani is currently facing a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice, which has indicted him for allegedly paying bribes to Indian officials to secure favourable solar power contracts. The Adani Group has vehemently denied the charges, calling them "baseless" in a statement.

Other notable attendees are Eric Zemmour, the far-right French politician, and Nigel Farage, the former UK politician and longtime Trump supporter. Tech moguls will also be well represented, with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, joining the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg at the ceremony.

In addition to these high-profile figures, former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are also expected to attend, accompanied by their spouses, although Michelle Obama will not be present. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have also confirmed their attendance.

Trump will officially become the 47th President of the United States after taking the oath today, kicking off his second term. Having already served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021, Trump’s return to the White House marks an unprecedented political comeback—one that has captured the attention of the nation and the world.

