Top Stories

Guwahati: Decomposed Body Recovered From Khanapara Veterinary College

Meanwhile, Dispur police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
REPRESENTATIVE
REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Amid Independence Day celebrations, a decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Monday.

Sources said that body was spotted inside the college premises by a few students, after which they informed authorities.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Dispur police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Recently, another decomposed body was recovered underneath the Bharalu river bridge near ASTC Workshop in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area.

The body was first spotted by locals floating in the canal after which they informed the police.

Also Read
Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Tricolor at RSS Headquarters On 76th I-Day
Assam
Guwahati
Decomposed body
College of Veterinary Science

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com