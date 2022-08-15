Guwahati: Decomposed Body Recovered From Khanapara Veterinary College

Amid Independence Day celebrations, a decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Monday.

Sources said that body was spotted inside the college premises by a few students, after which they informed authorities.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Dispur police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Recently, another decomposed body was recovered underneath the Bharalu river bridge near ASTC Workshop in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area.

The body was first spotted by locals floating in the canal after which they informed the police.