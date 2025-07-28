After Claiming Credit for India-Pak Ceasefire, Trump Eyes Thailand-Cambodia Truce

In the wake of rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about resolving the deadly border conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Advertisment

Speaking on Sunday (local time) during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump described the issue as “an easy one,” comparing it to what he claimed were his past successful efforts in mediating the India-Pakistan and Serbia-Kosovo conflicts.

Trump said he had personally spoken to the Cambodian Prime Minister and the acting Thai Prime Minister, warning them that no trade deal would move forward unless they agreed to settle the ongoing border violence.

“We do a lot of trade with Thailand and Cambodia. And then I see that they’re in a war—killing each other. I told them, we’re not doing any trade unless you sort this out. And by the time I got off the phone, I think they wanted to settle right away,” Trump told reporters.

His remarks came just hours after both countries had reportedly agreed to hold ceasefire talks following his intervention. However, according to reports by Al Jazeera, the situation quickly escalated again, with both sides accusing each other of launching fresh artillery attacks later that day.

The territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia dates back over a century to when colonial-era France first drew up the border. Despite modern attempts at resolution, tensions have repeatedly flared, often resulting in deadly skirmishes.

As of Sunday, the death toll from the recent fighting had climbed to more than 30, including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia. Over 200,000 people have been forced to flee from the conflict zones, according to official estimates.

Trump defended his use of trade pressure as a diplomatic tool, saying it was part of his strategy to prevent further bloodshed. He cited the recent India-Pakistan clashes, particularly referencing the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. India’s military responded with targeted airstrikes under what was called Operation Sindoor. Trump claimed credit for brokering peace in that conflict as well, though Indian officials had earlier stated that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations initiated the ceasefire talks.

Reflecting on his approach, Trump said, “If I can use trade to get countries to stop fighting, that’s an honour for me.”

Despite ongoing shelling and growing casualties, both Thailand and Cambodia have indicated willingness to engage in peace talks. Whether Trump’s involvement will lead to a lasting resolution, however, remains to be seen.

Also Read: Thailand, Cambodia Trade Blame as Border Violence Escalates; UN Steps In