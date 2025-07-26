Thailand, Cambodia Trade Blame as Border Violence Escalates; UN Steps In

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have flared up once again following two days of intense cross-border fighting, prompting both nations to reach out to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The UN has scheduled an urgent closed-door meeting on Saturday to address the rising conflict, which threatens peace in the Southeast Asian region.

The fighting erupted on Thursday, with both countries blaming each other for starting the hostilities. While Thailand has accused Cambodia of using surveillance drones near its border positions, Cambodia claims Thai troops violated a prior agreement by entering its territory and opening fire.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet formally requested the UN's intervention, citing a threat to international peace. According to the UN, both countries will be allowed to present their positions during the meeting under Rule 37, which permits non-Council members to participate in discussions.

In a detailed complaint to the UN, Cambodia alleged that Thailand carried out “unprovoked and deliberate” attacks along disputed border zones, including the ancient temples of Tamone Thom, Ta Krabey, and Mom Bei in the Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces. Cambodia dismissed Thai claims that new landmines were planted, arguing that Thai forces had strayed from previously coordinated patrol routes and entered known minefields on Cambodian soil.

Meanwhile, Thailand has sent its own letter to the UNSC, firmly rejecting Cambodia’s claims and accusing Phnom Penh of initiating the conflict. Thai officials said Cambodian troops opened fire first on July 24, targeting a Thai military base in Surin Province. Thai authorities also accused Cambodia of launching attacks across four Thai provinces—Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Thailand insists that the landmine explosions that injured five of its soldiers on July 16 and July 23 were caused by freshly planted devices, and not remnants from past conflicts. One Thai soldier reportedly lost a leg in the blast.

Both sides briefly agreed to a ceasefire proposed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that Thailand accepted the ceasefire on the night of July 24, but reneged just an hour after agreeing to it.

Thailand, on the other hand, said it supports ASEAN-led mediation but insists that Cambodia must first take steps to de-escalate the situation. The Thai government also denied Cambodian allegations that its military used F-16 fighter jets to bomb civilian areas, calling the reports “distorted and untrue.”

The renewed hostilities have forced over 130,000 people to evacuate from Thai border areas, according to Thailand’s health ministry. Meanwhile, several key border crossings have been shut, and both countries have recalled their ambassadors.

The international community has voiced serious concern over the situation. The United States, China, and Japan have called for restraint and a peaceful resolution. France has urged both nations to halt military action immediately and resolve the dispute through dialogue and international law.

The Cambodia-Thailand border has long been a flashpoint for tension. The two countries share more than 800 kilometers of largely undefined boundary lines, and disputes have frequently erupted over ownership of historical sites, especially the Preah Vihear and Prasat Ta Muen Thom temples located along the Dangrek mountain range.

This latest flare-up follows a deadly incident in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a skirmish near the disputed border, triggering increased military buildup on both sides.

