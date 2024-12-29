After Muan Tragedy, Plane Skids Down Runway In Canada, Catches Fire

The Halifax airport in Canada was temporarily shut down on Sunday following an incident where a plane veered off the runway and caught fire. The aircraft, Air Canada 2259, operated by PAL Airlines, was arriving from St John’s when it encountered difficulty while landing, according to CBC News.

Advertisment

Passenger Niiki Valentine described the moment of the incident, stating that one of the plane's tyres failed to deploy properly upon landing. "The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud — what almost sounded like a crash sound — as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," Valentine recalled.

🚨🇨🇦 BREAKING: AIR CANADA FLIGHT LANDS WITH BROKEN LANDING GEAR IN HALIFAX, MINOR INJURIES REPORTED



An Air Canada flight reportedly made an emergency landing at Halifax airport after its landing gear failed.



Despite the malfunction, only minor injuries were reported among… pic.twitter.com/HCtnrwzg9p — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 29, 2024

The plane continued to skid for a "decent" distance as the pilots attempted to bring it to a halt. Valentine added, "The plane shook quite a bit and we started seeing fire on the left side of the plane and smoke started coming in the windows."

The incident took place around 9:30 pm local time. While the airport did not disclose the number of passengers on board, it was reported that they were evacuated and taken to a hangar for medical checks by paramedics. Valentine estimated the plane's capacity at around 80 passengers, with most seats occupied. "It took up to two minutes to get everyone off the plane," she said.

Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries were reported, although the passengers were visibly shaken by the ordeal.

Also Read: Muan Airport Disaster: 179 Dead in Jeju Air Flight Crash, Two Survive