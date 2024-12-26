Trump Pushes for US Acquisition of Canada, Panama Canal, and Greenland

In a series of Christmas greetings shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump has reignited his controversial proposals to acquire the Panama Canal, Canada, and Greenland, citing national security and economic advantages for the United States.

Advertisment

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal,” Trump wrote, referencing his longstanding concerns about foreign influence over the strategic waterway. “We lost 38,000 people building it 110 years ago, and we continue to invest billions in its upkeep, yet we have absolutely no say in its operations,” he added.

Trump turned his attention northward, addressing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he referred to as “Governor Trudeau.” He claimed that incorporating Canada as the 51st state would slash Canadian taxes by over 60%, double business growth, and provide unparalleled military protection. "Their citizens would benefit like no other country in the world," Trump asserted.

On Greenland, a territory Trump has previously shown interest in acquiring, he said, “Greenland is essential for U.S. national security, and its people want us there. We will make it happen.”

Trump also used the occasion to lash out at his political opponents, accusing them of undermining the country’s institutions. “Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who obstruct our courts and elections, and constantly target great citizens and patriots, especially me,” he wrote.

In a sharp rebuke of President Joe Biden’s recent pardons, Trump remarked, “To the 37 most violent criminals pardoned by Sleepy Joe, I refuse to say Merry Christmas. Instead, I say, GO TO HELL!”

Concluding his message, Trump predicted a brighter future for the U.S., writing, “We had the greatest election in history. In 26 days, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

The post garnered significant attention, with Eric Trump, the president-elect’s son, further fueling speculation by sharing a meme depicting Trump purchasing Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. The image was captioned, “We are so back!!!”

Trump’s interest in Greenland dates back to his first term as president, during which he described the island as critical for “national security and global freedom.” He has also called the Panama Canal a “vital national asset” and has floated the idea of integrating Canada into the U.S. for years.

While the statements have drawn sharp criticism from political opponents and international figures, Trump’s supporters have hailed his bold vision, viewing the proposals as part of his broader strategy to enhance U.S. global dominance.

Also Read: Despite Invitation, Xi Jinping Expected to Skip Trump’s Swearing-In