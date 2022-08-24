Ahead Of Bihar Floor Test Today, CBI Raids RJD MLC Sunil Singh's Residence

Ahead of the crucial Bihar floor test today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh in Patna in connection with an alleged land-for railways jobs case.

According to reports, a team of 10 CBI officials reached Singh’s Patna residence today at 8 am and conducted searches.

Meanwhile, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna Singh alleged the raids are intentional.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," said Singh.

As the searches continued, several supports of Sunil Singh gathered outside his house and protested against it.

Reportedly, raids were also underway at the residence of RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Ashfaq Kareem in Bihar's Katihar. Kareem is the founder of Medical College and is also a member of the RJD.

Separately, searches were conducted by the CBI today at multiple locations in Bihar and Ranchi in Jharkhand in its ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.

The raids are being conducted after the interrogation of MLA Pankaj Mishra who is a representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The locations are linked to one Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians.

Mishra was arrested on July 19 by the ED. A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.