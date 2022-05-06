Ahead Of Shah's Bengal Visit, BJP Worker Found Dead In Kolkata

A youth BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Bengal’s north Kolkata on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Arjun Chowrasia, was a BJP Yuva Morcha activist. He was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building in Kashipur.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will visit his residence today.

The state’s BJP unit alleged that Chowrasia was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress, the charges of which were denied by the latter.

"Arjun Chowrasia, 27, BJYM Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata was brutally slaughtered and hanged. This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in West Bengal. 57 BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC!" the BJP's Bengal unit said in a tweet.

The BJP said it was cancelling all welcome events for Amit Shah because of the death. The Home Minister reportedly asked his party to cancel the planned welcome at the airport.

"He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. "He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," he said.

"The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter," TMC MP Santanu Sen told PTI.

