Aimee Baruah's 'Screaming Butterflies' Wins Best Documentary Award At MIFF

Adding another feather to the cap for Assamese filmmaker Aimee Baruah, her documentary film ‘Screaming Butterflies’ has won award for Best Documentary film (below 60 minutes) in the National Competition section of the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival.

She also received cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a Silver Conch

The documentary film is directed by Aimee Barua and produced by Mala Barua.

The award was given to ‘Screaming Butterflies’ for its unflinching narration of the stories by the victims of cross-religious marriages who have bravely come forward to document their brutal victimization, the jury cited.

“This documentary isn’t just a subject for me; I have closely observed the victims and the way they expressed themselves made me want to know more about their experiences in life. I didn’t have to convince them but they themselves came forward to share their stories,” Baruah said.

“For me they aren’t just some mere film characters but original people who went through terrible experiences. And if we don’t observe their pain closely, we won’t understand their hardships,” she added.

