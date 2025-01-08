Hiren Gohain Blames Assam Government for Umrangso Tragedy, Calls for Accountability

Assam-based scholar, critic, and social activist Hiren Gohain has held the Assam government entirely responsible for the tragic incident in Umrangso, attributing it to governmental missteps.

Speaking at the fourth foundation day celebration of Raijor Dal at Panjabari’s Shilpgram in Guwahati, Gohain criticized the government for prioritizing beneficiary schemes to secure votes rather than addressing critical issues. He cautioned that such schemes could render the people unproductive and urged the government to focus on industrial development to create employment opportunities. Gohain remarked, “Advantage Assam could turn into Disadvantage Assam.”

On the political front, Gohain accused the Congress of complacency during its time in power, asserting that it currently lacks the strength to defeat the BJP single-handedly. He emphasized the need for the Congress to recognize its limitations and called for a united opposition to effectively counter the BJP.

Addressing minority-related issues, Gohain highlighted that the community is not easily misled and remarked that merely organizing rallies in minority-dominated areas by leaders like Akhil Gogoi would not ensure electoral support. His remarks underscored the importance of collective effort and responsibility in addressing the state's challenges.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi expressed grave concerns over illegal coal mining activities in Umrangso and the recent deaths of workers in the area. He demanded an immediate halt to such activities in the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, calling for the arrest of those involved and a CBI investigation into the matter.

Gogoi alleged that these illegal operations are being conducted under the patronage of Dispur, pointing to possible political complicity. He further accused Debolal Gorlosa of leading the illegal mining operations and urged strict action against the perpetrators.

Earlier today, the fourth foundation day of Raijor Dal was marked by a series of vibrant activities. Party President Akhil Gogoi hoisted the party flag and paid tribute to the five martyrs of the CAA movement in Assam.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent personalities, including educator Sitanath Lahkar and Ghanashyam Nath. Dr. Hiren Gohain attended as the chief guest, along with several other distinguished guests.

