Al-Qaeda Warns Of 'Suicide Attacks' In India Over Prophet Remarks

Amid a brewing controversy over the communal remarks made by BJP leaders, terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to carry out suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet"

"The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments," a threat letter by the AQIS read.

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," it added.

Reacting sharply to the alleged threat, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said that such an organisation only works to spread violence.

"Even Prophet Muhammad travelled from Mecca to Medina for religious purposes. He aimed to end all disputes in the world. He repeatedly asked his believers to not indulge in any form of war. He always believed that peace can be attained only if all forms of disputes and violence come to an end," he said.

"Therefore, whatever Al Qaeda is doing is not only against God but is also against humanity, Islam and the Prophet. Therefore, to give a befitting reply to such satanic forces, we will also pray that there should be peace in the world. We will pray that there should be harmony in India. We pray that the owner of this terror outfit will attain some wisdom and God teaches a lesson to such evil forces,” he further said.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police from the Pudukkottai district for circulating a threat message on WhatsApp that RSS offices in Uttar Pradesh will be blown up.

Acting on a tip-off from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Tamil Nadu Police ATS nabbed the accused who have been identified as Raj Mohammad.