Alert In Byrnihat: Major Fire Breaks Out At Foam Industry, No Casualty Reported

In an alarming case, a major fire broke out at Byrnihat, Jorabat, which is not very far from the capital city of Guwahati. The massive fire reportedly broke out at UMA Dutta Foam Industries on the Rajabagan road of Byrnihat of Jorabat.

Although no casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire however has caused massive damage to property and materials. As per rough estimate, property and materials worth several lakhs of rupees have been gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the blaze are still underway. Teams from the Meghalaya Fire and Emergency Services are also engaged in firefighting operations along with Assam counterpart.

Byrnihat is a heavily industrialised area. The small township straddles Assam and Meghalaya on the two banks of the National Highway 6, which goes through Byrnihat, starting from Guwahati to Shillong. The myriad of industries in the small township of Byrnihat also cause heavy air pollution that once made the town the world's most polluted place. The UMA Dutta Foam Industries in Byrnihat produces foams, which is one of many such industries.

