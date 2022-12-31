Amit Shah To Launch Jana Biswas Rath Yatra In Tripura

Focusing upon the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jana Biswas Rath Yatra in the state.

Tripura BJP will start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya said, "Keeping the focus on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, BJP to start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra on January 5 at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district of Tripura."

He said Booth Vijay Abhiyan and Booth Shashaktikaran Abhiyan have already started in Tripura.

"Jana Biswas Rath Yatra is going to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah from Dharmanagar town. The other Rath Yatra will be inaugurated in the other direction, Sabroom Subdivisional town of South Tripura," Bhattacharya said.

The BJP leader said the Yatra will cover 60 constituencies of the state. During the programme, party workers will be outreached.

"The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works BJP government has done since 2018," he said.

On January 12, BJP national president JP Nadda will join the Jana Biswas Rath Yatra and address party workers.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023.

(With Inputs from ANI)