Amit Shah To Arrive In Guwahati Tonight

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Guwahati on Sunday night for his 3-day visit to the state.

During his stay, Shah will inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

On May 10, Shah will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati and will inaugurate several projects including Super Speciality Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University.

He will also be laying foundation stone of various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

"The Union Home Minister will visit to Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9 and will inaugurate BSF's Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur,” a senior official of Assam Home department said.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Census Office (through physical mode) and SSB Buildings (through virtual mode) at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Later he will present President's Colour to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

Also Read: 13 AANLA Cadres Lay Down Arms In Assam