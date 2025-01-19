Amit Shah to Attend NDRF's 20th Foundation Day in Andhra Pradesh Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as the Chief Guest today in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Alongside this significant event, Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for major projects valued at Rs 220 crores, marking a milestone in the nation’s disaster management efforts.

Advertisment

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is shifting towards a zero-casualty approach to disaster management. This transformative shift focuses on proactive measures aimed at preventing loss of life during disasters, rather than a relief-centered approach. Shah's participation highlights the government's commitment to achieving this ambitious goal.

As part of the celebrations, Shah will inaugurate three crucial facilities: the Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the 10th Battalion of the NDRF, and the Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Supaul (9th Battalion). These projects align with the vision of Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047, which seeks to make India disaster-resistant and enhance its disaster risk reduction systems.

The NIDM and NDRF are playing pivotal roles in strengthening India’s disaster management infrastructure. While NDRF leads in disaster response, NIDM has become a cornerstone for human resource development, capacity building, research, training, and policy formulation in disaster management.

Additionally, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone for an Integrated Indoor Shooting Range at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art range, costing Rs 27 crore, will feature 10 lanes for simultaneous practice, and will operate in all weather conditions, providing IPS probationary officers with cutting-edge training in firing skills.

The 10th Battalion of the NDRF stands as a beacon of excellence in disaster management. Since its inception, it has been involved in over 800 missions, saving more than 15,000 lives and evacuating over 100,000 people to safety. Its dedicated efforts exemplify the NDRF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation during emergencies.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi outlined a 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction at the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR). This agenda continues to guide India’s disaster management policies and programs. To further this mission, the Indian Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR-NIDM) was formed, aiming to integrate disaster risk reduction (DRR) into academic curricula and foster resilience through education and training.

The Southern Campus of NIDM, which has been operational since May 2023, has already made a significant impact by organizing over 44 training programs, training more than 2,130 stakeholders in various disaster management aspects. This campus serves as a vital resource for the southern region, fulfilling the objectives of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

The 20th Foundation Day of the NDRF not only celebrates the organization’s achievements but also underscores India’s unwavering commitment to disaster preparedness, response, and risk reduction, positioning the nation as a global leader in safeguarding its people and infrastructure against natural calamities.



