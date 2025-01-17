Amit Shah Inaugurates Archaeological Museum & Prerna Centre in PM Modi's Hometown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated an archaeological experiential museum in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown, located about 100 km north of Ahmedabad.

The museum, built for Rs 300 crore, showcases the 2,500-year-old history of the ancient town, highlighting its continuous habitation over millennia. This museum is the only one in India to feature fresh excavations, offering visitors the opportunity to explore trenches revealing centuries of cultural history. The museum will open to the public in February, according to state museum department officials.

In addition to the museum, Shah also inaugurated the Prerna Centre, a leadership and inspiration hub designed to motivate the next generation of students. Built next to the Vernacular School, where Modi studied, the centre aims to foster leadership qualities among students. Furthermore, a sub-district level sports complex was also inaugurated in the area.

Shah, during his speech, praised the museum's significance, stating, "The museum, envisioned by Modi, has not only placed Vadnagar but also the culture of Gujarat and the entire country on the world map." He further emphasized that Vadnagar, one of the oldest cities in India, boasts evidence of a 2,500-year-old history. The museum aims to bring this rich cultural heritage to life for visitors.

Shah also highlighted the various aspects of Vadnagar’s history, including its culture, trade, urban planning, education, and governance throughout different periods. He lauded Modi as a "son of soil" and stated that Vadnagar, along with landmarks like the ancient Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple and the legendary music-exponent sisters Tana-Riri, would be remembered as Modi’s birthplace.

Reflecting on Modi’s early political journey, Shah recalled how Modi’s vision of India’s cultural revival and nationalism once seemed distant. He remarked on how, over time, it became a reality, much to the admiration of BJP workers and supporters.

