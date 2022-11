Popular cartoonist from Assam, Chiranjeev Dutta, has passed away on Saturday morning following prolonged illness. He was 56.

Dutta breathed his last today morning at his residence in Guwahati.

He will be cremated at Nabagraha later today.

Dutta was a popular cartoonist and was working with the ‘Bismaya’ magazine till the time of his death.

Below are some of his works -