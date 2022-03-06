Amritsar: 5 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured In Fratricidal Incident

In what may be described as a fratricidal incident, at least five personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed on Sunday after a fellow jawan allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at their camp in Punjab’s Amritsar.

As per reports, the jawan who opened fire was among the five deceased personnel. He has been identified as CT Sattappa.

Many were also critically injured in the incident. They have been admitted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa about 20 km from the Attari-Wagah border along the India-Pakistan international front.

Meanwhile, Army officials have ordered an investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts of the firing incident.

