Israel PM Meets Putin, Offers To Play Mediator In Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the situation and also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over phone.

Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, his spokesperson said.

Later, the Israel PM then headed to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he said.

Before he flew to Moscow, Bennet also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron to brief him on his own conversations with Putin.

"They will stay in touch with the aim of obtaining a ceasefire, and this in coordination with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," an Elysée Palace official said.

The Élysée Palace is the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

As per reports, Israel has offered to play the role of a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of any breakthrough.

In their three-hour meeting, Bennett also raised the issue of the large Jewish community caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Israel will send medical teams to Ukraine next week to set up a field hospital that will provide treatment for refugees, its Health Ministry said.

Israel, who is a close ally of the United States of America, has condemned the Russian invasion and has voiced solidarity with Kyiv.

It also said that it will maintain contact with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

