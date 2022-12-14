Former England All-Rounder Andrew Flintoff Airlifted To Hospital After Car Crash

England's former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was involved in an accident while shooting for the BBC show Top Gear and had to be airlifted to the hospital while filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, England.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," Sky Sports quoted a BBC spokesperson.

In 2005, Flintoff helped England win the Ashes for the first time in 18 years before helping his team reclaim the urn four years later. This achievement stands out in the history of English cricket.

At the conclusion of the 2009 Ashes series, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. He also ended his career in other forms of the sport in 2010. He last competed in professional boxing in Manchester in November 2012, defeating American Richard Dawson by unanimous decision.

The father-of-four has presented Top Gear since 2019 and said at the time, as quoted by Sky Sports, "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

Since starting to work on the show, Flintoff has been involved in accidents before.

The presenter slammed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019, causing a minor mishap.

He had a second accident where he came out unhurt while operating a three-wheel vehicle at a claimed speed of 124 mph while filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire that same year.

