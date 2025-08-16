The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said that nearly 1.4 lakh FASTag users have purchased the newly launched annual toll pass, with a similar number of transactions recorded on the first day of rollout. The scheme came into effect from Thursday midnight across national highways (NHs) and national expressways (NEs).

Advertisment

According to NHAI, around 1,150 toll plazas are now processing the annual passes. At any given time, 20,000–25,000 users are actively using the Rajmargyatra App, which notifies annual pass holders of zero toll fee deductions through SMS.

To ensure smooth operations, NHAI has deployed officials at each toll plaza and strengthened grievance redressal by adding over 100 executives to its 1033 NH helpline number. Queries are also being addressed through multiple channels, the authority said.

The annual pass, available to all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag, eliminates the need for frequent recharges by allowing unlimited travel for a one-time fee of Rs 3,000.

The pass is valid for a year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings and is activated within two hours of payment via the Rajmargyatra App or the NHAI website.

Also Read: Highway Tolls Should End After Cost Recovery, Says Parliamentary Report